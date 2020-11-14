HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: High Point Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 14

Site
North Raleigh Christian HS
Why the Cougars won
High Point Christian was disappointed not to make the playoffs, but the seniors got the Cougars focused to close their season with a win. QB Luke Homol went out with a bang, throwing for a touchdown, running for a touchdown and catching a TD pass in the first half.
High Point Christian stars
QB Luke Homol 11-of-15 passing, 130 yards, 3 TDs, 6 carries, 57 yards, TD, receiving TD, INT on defense; RB Jordan Wilson 18 carries, 105 yards; WR Jalen Smith 4 catches, 40 yards, 2 TDs; WR Jackson Clark 2 catches, 50 yards, rushing TD; LB Chase Cox 13 tackles; LB Colby Cox 12 tackles; LB Sean O’Brien 8 tackles; DB Cosie Pagano 4 tackles, INT.
Records
High Point Christian: 3-3.
North Raleigh Christian: 3-5.
Scoring summary
High Point Christian 13 10 14 7 – 44
North Raleigh Christian 0 0 7 7 – 14
HPC – Luke Homol 16 run (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st
HPC – Isaiah Sanders 5 pass from Homol (kick failed), 1st
HPC – FG Medlin 32, 2nd
HPC – Homol 20 pass from Myles Crisp (Medlin kick), 2nd
HPC – Jalen Smith 27 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd
NRC – Connor Brennan 20 pass from Connor McGanne (Nolan Rock kick), 3rd
HPC – Smith 7 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd
NRC – Rogerick Ray 1 run (Rock kick), 4th
HPC – Jackson Clark 16 run (Medlin kick), 4th
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!