HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: High Point Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 14
North Raleigh Christian HS

Why the Cougars won

High Point Christian was disappointed not to make the playoffs, but the seniors got the Cougars focused to close their season with a win. QB Luke Homol went out with a bang, throwing for a touchdown, running for a touchdown and catching a TD pass in the first half.

High Point Christian stars

QB Luke Homol 11-of-15 passing, 130 yards, 3 TDs, 6 carries, 57 yards, TD, receiving TD, INT on defense; RB Jordan Wilson 18 carries, 105 yards; WR Jalen Smith 4 catches, 40 yards, 2 TDs; WR Jackson Clark 2 catches, 50 yards, rushing TD; LB Chase Cox 13 tackles; LB Colby Cox 12 tackles; LB Sean O’Brien 8 tackles; DB Cosie Pagano 4 tackles, INT.

Records

High Point Christian: 3-3.

North Raleigh Christian: 3-5.

Scoring summary

High Point Christian         13  10  14   7   –   44

North Raleigh Christian      0    0    7   7   –   14

HPC – Luke Homol 16 run (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st

HPC – Isaiah Sanders 5 pass from Homol (kick failed), 1st

HPC – FG Medlin 32, 2nd

HPC – Homol 20 pass from Myles Crisp (Medlin kick), 2nd

HPC – Jalen Smith 27 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd

NRC – Connor Brennan 20 pass from Connor McGanne (Nolan Rock kick), 3rd

HPC – Smith 7 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd

NRC – Rogerick Ray 1 run (Rock kick), 4th

HPC – Jackson Clark 16 run (Medlin kick), 4th

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

