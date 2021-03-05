HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 2

High school football scores from Friday night:
Guilford County
Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20
Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7
High Point Central 10, Andrews 7
Northern Guilford 67, Northeast Guilford 6
Southern Guilford 14, Williams 7
West Forsyth 45, Page 0
Cummings at Smith
Northwest Guilford at Western Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale
Elsewhere
Glenn 40, Parkland 0
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson
Morehead at Western Alamance
Rockingham County at McMichael
