HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 2
HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 2

hsxtra football logo 022521 web

High school football scores from Friday night:

Guilford County

Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20

Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7

High Point Central 10, Andrews 7

Northern Guilford 67, Northeast Guilford 6

Southern Guilford 14, Williams 7

West Forsyth 45, Page 0 

Cummings at Smith

Northwest Guilford at Western Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale

Elsewhere

Glenn 40, Parkland 0

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson

Morehead at Western Alamance

Rockingham County at McMichael

