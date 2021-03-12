 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 3 results
0 comments

HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 3 results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HS FB Reid Rag (copy)

Reidsville's football team preparing for its game against Ragsdale.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Results from high school football games Friday night:

Dudley 56, Smith 0

Eastern Alamance 28, Northern Guilford 24

Eastern Randolph 30, Andrews 12

Grimsley 49, High Point Central 6 (Thursday)

McMichael 30, Morehead 27

Mount Tabor 57, Western Guilford 0

Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0

Reagan 31, Glenn 19

Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0

Eastern Guilford at Asheboro

Parkland at Southwest Guilford

Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford

Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News