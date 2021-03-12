HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 3 results

Results from high school football games Friday night:
Dudley 56, Smith 0
Eastern Alamance 28, Northern Guilford 24
Eastern Randolph 30, Andrews 12
Grimsley 49, High Point Central 6 (Thursday)
McMichael 30, Morehead 27
Mount Tabor 57, Western Guilford 0
Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0
Reagan 31, Glenn 19
Reidsville 42, Ragsdale 0
Eastern Guilford at Asheboro
Parkland at Southwest Guilford
Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford
Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford
