HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 4

The high school football scoreboard for Week 4:
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Bishop McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18
Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0
Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14
Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0
Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7
High Point Central at Southern Alamance
Ragsdale at Page
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Andrews (1-1 PAC 7 2-A, 1-2) at Randleman (3-0, 3-0), 3:30
Mount Tabor (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at Dudley (1-0, 3-0), 6
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), 6
Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2), 6
Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at Grimsley (1-0, 3-0), 6:30
MONDAY'S GAMES
Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30
Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1), 7
TUESDAY'S GAME
Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1), 6:30
POSTPONED
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program
Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Person's program