HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 4
The high school football scoreboard for Week 4:

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Bishop McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18

Reidsville 49, Carrboro 0

Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 14 

Southern Guilford 40, Asheboro 0

Western Alamance 59, McMichael 7

High Point Central at Southern Alamance

Ragsdale at Page

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Andrews (1-1 PAC 7 2-A, 1-2) at Randleman (3-0, 3-0), 3:30

Mount Tabor (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at Dudley (1-0, 3-0), 6

Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), 6

Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2), 6

Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at Grimsley (1-0, 3-0), 6:30

MONDAY'S GAMES

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30

Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1), 7

TUESDAY'S GAME

Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1), 6:30

POSTPONED

Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program

Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Person's program

