HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 5

STAFF REPORT
Week 5 of the high school football season:
Saturday's games
Davie County at Glenn, 11 a.m. (postponed Friday, power failure)
Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance, 1
McMichael at Person, 6
Friday's results
Bishop McGuinness 34, South Stokes 29
East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12
High Point Central 16, Page 14
Northwest Guilford 33, Ragsdale 7
Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0
Southwest Guilford 24, Western Guilford 17
Dudley at Parkland
Mount Tabor at Smith
Northeast Guilford at Western Alamance
Reidsville at Graham
Rockingham County at Northern Guilford
Thursday's result
Andrews 14, Providence Grove 7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!