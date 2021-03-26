 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 5
HSXtra.com football scoreboard: Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football season:

Saturday's games

Davie County at Glenn, 11 a.m. (postponed Friday, power failure)

Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance, 1

McMichael at Person, 6

Friday's results

Bishop McGuinness 34, South Stokes 29

East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12

High Point Central 16, Page 14

Northwest Guilford 33, Ragsdale 7

Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0

Southwest Guilford 24, Western Guilford 17

Dudley at Parkland

Mount Tabor at Smith

Northeast Guilford at Western Alamance

Reidsville at Graham

Rockingham County at Northern Guilford

Thursday's result

Andrews 14, Providence Grove 7

