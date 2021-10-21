HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 10

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 6 PAGE (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4), at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (5-0, 8-0), WCOG-1320, WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9, streaming on GreensboroSportsRadio.com
The essentials: It's been a long time since both programs in this rivalry were strong at the same time, and we seem to be headed that way. Grimsley is the current gold standard in the Metro 4-A after winning a NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship in the spring, but Page won its first four conference games this fall before falling to unbeaten Northern Guilford 48-41 last Friday. The Pirates have come a long way since a winless spring season, Doug Robertson's first as coach, and this game will tell them how far they still have to go. Under different circumstances, Grimsley might be looking ahead to a trip to Northern to close the regular season. But that's not going to happen against Page.
NO. 10 McMICHAEL (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2) at NO. 3 REIDSVILLE (4-0, 7-0)
The essentials: McMichael is enjoying its best season in at least 20 years, but Community Stadium is where opponents' dreams go to die. The Phoenix will try to run the ball and control the clock against a Reidsville defense that had to be rebuilt after a fourth NCHSAA Class 2-A title in five years, but still hasn't given up more than 14 points in a game this season. The Rams are capable of scoring at any time from anywhere on the field with playmakers such as Cam Peoples, Shyheim Watlington and Queshyne Flippen and sophomore QB Al Lee feeding them the ball as they roll toward the playoffs.
NO. 7 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (3-2 Metro 4-A, 5-3) at NO. 8 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-3, 4-4)
The essentials: Both teams have already lost to Metro 4-A co-leaders Grimsley and Northern Guilford, so this matchup is about wild-card playoff positioning. Southeast wants to run the ball behind RB Elijah Davis and a strong line, and that's bad news for a Northwest team that gave up up a lot of yardage on the ground against Grimsley, Page and Northern. The Vikings can be explosive offensively if sophomore QB Tanner Ballou can limit turnovers and they can utilize two-way standout Xavier Simmons enough at running back to keep the Falcons' defense honest. Southeast finishes at home against Page, while Northwest travels to Southwest Guilford.
ALSO PLAYING
Western Guilford (0-5 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0)
Southern Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 4 Dudley (5-0, 7-1)
Smith (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1)
No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5) at Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7), WMYV-48
High Point Central (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)
Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-6) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.
Rockingham County (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-4) at Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7)
Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-7) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.
OFF
Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7)
