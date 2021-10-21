HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 10

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

The essentials: It's been a long time since both programs in this rivalry were strong at the same time, and we seem to be headed that way. Grimsley is the current gold standard in the Metro 4-A after winning a NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship in the spring, but Page won its first four conference games this fall before falling to unbeaten Northern Guilford 48-41 last Friday. The Pirates have come a long way since a winless spring season, Doug Robertson's first as coach, and this game will tell them how far they still have to go. Under different circumstances, Grimsley might be looking ahead to a trip to Northern to close the regular season. But that's not going to happen against Page.