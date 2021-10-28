HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

The essentials: The only high school football game in North Carolina on Friday night matching unbeaten teams is at Johnny Roscoe Stadium. Both teams feature diverse, explosive offenses featuring quarterbacks who can beat opponents with their feet or their arms in Grimsley's Alonza Barnett and Northern's Jack Mercer. Both defenses feature linemen who can take over a game, although Grimsley's trio of Jamaal Jarrett, Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson is bigger and more highly touted. Northern may have an edge defensively on the back end and in special teams. The biggest advantage Grimsley has is its big-game experience after winning the NCHSAA Class 4-A title in the spring, and that could be the difference in a matchup of this magnitude.