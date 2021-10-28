HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0) at NO. 2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (6-0, 9-0), WCOG-1320, streaming on GreensboroSportsRadio.com
The essentials: The only high school football game in North Carolina on Friday night matching unbeaten teams is at Johnny Roscoe Stadium. Both teams feature diverse, explosive offenses featuring quarterbacks who can beat opponents with their feet or their arms in Grimsley's Alonza Barnett and Northern's Jack Mercer. Both defenses feature linemen who can take over a game, although Grimsley's trio of Jamaal Jarrett, Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson is bigger and more highly touted. Northern may have an edge defensively on the back end and in special teams. The biggest advantage Grimsley has is its big-game experience after winning the NCHSAA Class 4-A title in the spring, and that could be the difference in a matchup of this magnitude.
NO. 4 DUDLEY (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-1) at NO. 5 EASTERN GUILFORD (6-0, 7-1)
The essentials: This is another conference championship game to close the regular season, with the winner claiming the Mid-State 3-A crown. Dudley has the bigger and more experienced team and has been dominating opponents since a 30-14 loss at Durham Hillside back on Sept. 3, outscoring opponents 373-12. Eastern has won seven straight since a 35-7 loss at Northern Guilford in the Wildcats' opener and features a talented junior class led by QB Tyreik Boyd, RB Jaiden Evans and DE/LB Braxton Veiga. Eastern has come a long way, but still might not have completely closed the gap with the Panthers.
NO. 6 PAGE (4-2 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at NO. 7 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (4-2, 6-3)
The essentials: The only conference losses for these teams were to No. 1 Grimsley and No. 2 Northern Guilford, so this game will be for third place in the Metro 4-A. Both teams want to run the ball and play defense, but Southeast has been better at stopping opponents lately than Page, which gave up a total of 100 points in back-to-back losses to Northern and Grimsley. The team that can hit some pass plays or force turnovers should have the edge.