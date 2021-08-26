HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 2

The essentials: Dudley was plagued by penalties in a season-opening 18-7 win over Page. The Panthers also missed injured QB Jahmier Slade (shoulder), but freshman QB Domaine Vann now has a game under his belt and senior Savoi Edwards was solid in a relief appearance. Dudley doesn't quite know what to expect from a Southeast Guilford team that didn't play in Week 1 because of COVID-19 issues. The Falcons relied heavily on RBs Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty in the spring, but both have graduated. Southeast does have some talent returning, led by senior DE Alex McCalop and senior ATH Jordan Farmer.

NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-0) at NO. 10 SMITH (1-0)

The essentials: Northern Guilford showed how explosive its offense can be in a season-opening 35-7 win over Eastern Guilford. Larenz Smith and Jack Mercer threw touchdown passes, Jordan McInnis ran for 118 yards and two TDs and the Nighthawks got an array of big-play receivers involved early and often. The only question marks about Northern are up front, where they are fast but small. That plays right into the strength of coach Scott Bell's first Smith team. The Golden Eagles are loaded with big linemen and used them to great effect in a 32-0 Week 1 win over Andrews. The skill-position player to watch for Smith is senior WR Darius Cross.