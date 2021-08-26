HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 2

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (1-0) at REAGAN (1-0), WSJS-600, WCOG-1320
The essentials: Grimsley didn't miss a beat after winning the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in the spring, dominating Clayton 56-0 in Week 1. Senior QB Alonza Barnett threw seven touchdown passes and the Whirlies committed just one penalty. Reagan also opened impressively, winning 41-19 at North Davidson. QB Kam Hill and RB Jon Gullette were among the standouts for the Raiders, who will need to run the ball effectively to keep the ball away from Grimsley's offense. Reagan also will need a strong game from its special teams if it hopes to upset the Whirlies.
NO. 6 PAGE (0-1) at NO. 3 REIDSVILLE (1-0)
The essentials: Technically, Reidsville's homecoming isn't until later in the season, but this is a homecoming for former Rams player and coach Doug Robertson. His Page Pirates are coming off an 18-7 loss at Dudley, but looked much improved from the squad that went 0-7 during the spring in Robertson's first season. Page will need a big game from RB-LB Trevon Hester if it's going to challenge the spring Class 2-A champions at Community Stadium. Reidsville is young, but has to feel good about the debuts of sophomore QB Al Lee and senior RB Shyheim Watlington (Danville, Va., George Washington transfer) in a 35-14 win over Western Alamance.
NO. 2 DUDLEY (1-0) at NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (0-0), streaming at GreensboroSports.com
The essentials: Dudley was plagued by penalties in a season-opening 18-7 win over Page. The Panthers also missed injured QB Jahmier Slade (shoulder), but freshman QB Domaine Vann now has a game under his belt and senior Savoi Edwards was solid in a relief appearance. Dudley doesn't quite know what to expect from a Southeast Guilford team that didn't play in Week 1 because of COVID-19 issues. The Falcons relied heavily on RBs Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty in the spring, but both have graduated. Southeast does have some talent returning, led by senior DE Alex McCalop and senior ATH Jordan Farmer.
NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-0) at NO. 10 SMITH (1-0)
The essentials: Northern Guilford showed how explosive its offense can be in a season-opening 35-7 win over Eastern Guilford. Larenz Smith and Jack Mercer threw touchdown passes, Jordan McInnis ran for 118 yards and two TDs and the Nighthawks got an array of big-play receivers involved early and often. The only question marks about Northern are up front, where they are fast but small. That plays right into the strength of coach Scott Bell's first Smith team. The Golden Eagles are loaded with big linemen and used them to great effect in a 32-0 Week 1 win over Andrews. The skill-position player to watch for Smith is senior WR Darius Cross.
FRIDAY'S OTHER GAMES
Providence Grove (1-0) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (0-0)
Harrells Christian (1-0) at High Point Christian (0-0), 7 p.m.
High Point Central (0-1) at Andrews (0-1)
McMichael (0-1) at Bartlett Yancey (1-0)
South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)
Williams (0-1) at Eastern Guilford (0-1)
SATURDAY'S GAME
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (0-1) at North Davidson (0-1), 7 p.m.
POSTPONED
Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), Sept. 9
Western Guilford (0-0) at Northeast Guilford (0-1), Sept. 10
CANCELED
No. 7 Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0)
Rockingham County (1-0) at Morehead (0-0)
