HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 3

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
NO. 2 DUDLEY (2-0) at DURHAM HILLSIDE (1-1), 7 p.m.
The essentials: This is a game the Panthers like to play every year because Hillside always provides good test. This Hornets team features junior QB Wilson Kargbo (368 yards passing, 6 TDs, 0 INTs). Defensively, Hillside gets after the quarterback, with eight sacks in two games. Dudley will need to protect senior QB Jahmier Slade to take advantage of the downfield threat posed by WRs Mehki Wall and R.J. Baker, who are also dangerous in the return game. Defensively, senior DL Jhyheem Pittman has been a force for the Panthers, with eight tackles for losses, including four sacks.
NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0) at WESTERN ALAMANCE (0-1), 7 p.m.
The essentials: Both of these teams were scheduled to play other opponents, but had to adjust when those teams were sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. This is the first time since Northern Guilford got its varsity program up and running that it is not in the same league with Western Alamance, so they have a lot of history. The most recent matchup was a 40-34 overtime win by Western early on the morning of April 10 that kept the Nighthawks out of the spring playoffs. The Warriors lost a lot of talent off that squad, but coach Jeff Snuffer's teams are always well-coached. This will the toughest non-conference test for a Northern team that is averaging 48.5 points per game.
NO. 6 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1) at REYNOLDS (1-0, No. 9 in JournalNow.com poll)
The essentials: Northwest Guilford bounced back nicely from a season-opening 48-7 loss to an East Forsyth team that is going to do that to a lot of people. The Vikings' offense came to life behind sophomore QB Tanner Ballou in a 43-14 win at North Davidson and should be able to move the ball against Reynolds. The Demons haven't played because of COVID-19 protocols since a 26-2 win over High Point Central in Week 1 and will have to be aware of where Northwest LB-RB Xavier Simmons (Missouri commit) is at all times.
ALSO PLAYING
Smith (1-1) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-1)
Oak Grove (1-1, No. 7 in JournalNow.com poll) at No. 8 Ragsdale (1-0), streaming at WSJSSports.com
No. 10 Southwest Guilford (0-1) at High Point Central (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Graham (1-0)
Morehead (0-2) at Northeast Guilford (0-1)
South Stokes (1-1) at McMichael (0-2)
Southern Guilford (0-1) at Western Guilford (0-0)
POSTPONED
Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 7 Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Sept. 9
CANCELED
No. 4 Northern Guilford (2-0) at Eastern Alamance (0-1), COVID-19
Western Alamance (0-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1), COVID-19
High Point Christian (0-1) at North Wake Saints (1-1), COVID-19
Andrews (0-2) at Thomasville (2-0), COVID-19
POSTPONED
No. 3 Reidsville (2-0) at Rockingham County (1-0), 11 a.m. Sept. 11, COVID-19
OFF
No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)
No. 3 Reidsville (2-0)
Rockingham County (1-0)
