HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 5

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (0-0, 3-0)
The essentials: Southeast Guilford is back in the Metro 4-A after the latest realignment and jumps right into the fire at Grimsley. Southeast has improved steadily since losing to Dudley in its COVID-delayed opener. The Falcons knows they can count on DE/RB Alex McCalop and DB/WRs Nick Caldwell, Jordan Farmer and Cam Williams, but they'll need a strong game from junior QB Bryson Serrano if they hope to end Grimsley's 13-game unbeaten streak. The Whirlies will try to limit the negative plays that have been an issue at times in their 3-0 start, but they know QB Alonza Barnett (836 yards passing, 13 total TDs accounted for), RB Jeiel Melton (218 yards rushing), WR Tyson Resper (17 catches, 5 TDs) and DE Tamorye Thompson will do their thing.
NO. 3 NORTHERN GUILFORD (0-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at RAGSDALE (0-0, 1-2), WCOG-1320
The essentials: Ragsdale has struggled since beating Northeast Guilford in its opener, losing to Oak Grove and Eastern Guilford by a combined 82-6. This is not a good time for coach Johnny Boykin's Tigers to be playing a Northern Guilford team that is averaging 49 points per game. Ragsdale will try to contain a Nighthawks team that features junior QB Jack Mercer (31-of-50 passing, 589 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs), senior RB Jordan McInnis (554 all-purpose yards, 7 TDs) and senior WRs Terrell Timmons and Manny Elliott (4 receiving TDs apiece). A defense led by senior DL Jack Gooch (15 TFLs, 3 sacks) has given up just 13 points in three games.
NO. 7 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at NO. 9 PAGE (0-0, 0-3), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This game could set the tone in the conference for both teams. Southwest Guilford has been strong defensively since dropping its opener at Oak Grove 26-16, holding High Point Central and Reynolds to a combined 6 points. The Cowboys face a Page team that has played Dudley, Reidsville and Mount Tabor tough for a half, but has been unable to close the deal. The Pirates appear to have found their quarterback for now and for the future in freshman Jerron Blackwell, who completed five of seven passes for 89 yards and TD in the loss to Mount Tabor. RBs Trevon Hester and P.J. Thompson have accounted for six of Page's seven touchdowns and also play key roles as linebackers.
ALSO PLAYING
No. 2 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Andrews (0-0, 1-2)
High Point Central (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at No. 4 Dudley (0-0, 2-1)
Western Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)
No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-0, 0-3)
Rockingham County (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-2)
Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.
Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-3) at North Forsyth (1-2)
Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)
West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday
OFF
High Point Christian (2-1)
