HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 5

The essentials: This game could set the tone in the conference for both teams. Southwest Guilford has been strong defensively since dropping its opener at Oak Grove 26-16, holding High Point Central and Reynolds to a combined 6 points. The Cowboys face a Page team that has played Dudley, Reidsville and Mount Tabor tough for a half, but has been unable to close the deal. The Pirates appear to have found their quarterback for now and for the future in freshman Jerron Blackwell, who completed five of seven passes for 89 yards and TD in the loss to Mount Tabor. RBs Trevon Hester and P.J. Thompson have accounted for six of Page's seven touchdowns and also play key roles as linebackers.