HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 6

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at NO. 6 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-0, 3-1), WMYV-48, WCOG-1320

The essentials: Grimsley's first-half struggles in its last three games have been well-documented, but the Whirlies keep finding ways to win. This week they face a Northwest Guilford team that has scored at least 41 points in each of its games since a season-opening 48-7 loss to East Forsyth. The Vikings aren't the kind of team you can afford to fall behind against on the road. Northwest sophomore QB Tanner Ballou has thrown six interceptions, which coincidentally is the same number of passes Grimsley picked off in a 28-14 win at Southern Pines Pinecrest on Sept. 10. Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett has thrown no interceptions and 15 touchdown passes. Experience counts in games such as this one.

NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at NO. 2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (1-0, 4-0)