HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at NO. 9 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1, 3-2), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9

The essentials: After dominating Southeast Guilford 43-6, this is a game Northern Guilford could overlook with rival Northwest Guilford coming to Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Oct. 8. That would be a mistake, because Southwest Guilford has enough talent to make this Metro 4-A game interesting. This is a must-win for the Cowboys as they try to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth with Southeast Guilford, Grimsley and Northwest Guilford to come. A stingy defense (5.4 ppg) should be enough to carry Northern.

NO. 6 EASTERN GUILFORD (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at NO. 10 ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (2-0, 3-1)