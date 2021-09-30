HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at NO. 9 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1, 3-2), WSJS-600/93.7/101.5, WMFR-1230/104.9
The essentials: After dominating Southeast Guilford 43-6, this is a game Northern Guilford could overlook with rival Northwest Guilford coming to Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Oct. 8. That would be a mistake, because Southwest Guilford has enough talent to make this Metro 4-A game interesting. This is a must-win for the Cowboys as they try to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth with Southeast Guilford, Grimsley and Northwest Guilford to come. A stingy defense (5.4 ppg) should be enough to carry Northern.
NO. 6 EASTERN GUILFORD (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at NO. 10 ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (2-0, 3-1)
The essentials: Eastern Guilford has only played in fits and starts this season because of COVID-19 issues inside and outside the Wildcats' program. But when Eastern took the field most recently (Sept. 17), the Wildcats routed Northeast Guilford 58-8. This will be their first real test since they lost their opener 35-7 at Northern Guilford, and they bring a talented group to Wentworth to take on a Rockingham County team whose only loss was to Class 2-A power Reidsville. If the Cougars can win this matchup, they could be 4-0 in the conference Mid-State 3-A favorite Dudley comes to town Oct. 15.
NO. 7 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) at NO. 8 PAGE (2-0, 2-3)
The essentials: We'll know a lot more about these two young teams after Friday night. Northwest has looked impressive in wins over North Davidson, Reynolds and Western Guilford, but lost by a combined score of 103-28 to East Forsyth and Grimsley. The Vikings' run defense will be tested by a Page team that has diversified its offense in recent weeks, but still leans on RBs Trevon Hester and P.J. Thompson. The Pirates are definitely trending upward after back-to-back wins over Southwest Guilford and Ragsdale, but this is a matchup that will tell whether Page is a contender or a spoiler this season in the Metro 4-A.
ALSO PLAYING
Western Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0, 5-0)
No. 3 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48
Smith (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 4 Dudley (2-0, 4-1), WCOG-1320
Ragsdale (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-2, 2-3)
Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)
High Point Christian (3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (4-1), 7 p.m.
McMichael (3-2) at Lexington (0-3)
North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)
West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)
POSTPONED
Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3), Oct. 12, COVID-19
OFF
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)
