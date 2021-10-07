HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 8

NO. 7 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at NO. 9 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-2, 3-3)

The essentials: This is essentially an elimination game in a Metro 4-A crowded with teams that are 1-2 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The winner is still in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the Class 4-A playoffs, while the loser will have to satisfy itself with a spoiler role. Southeast has battled injuries and illness, but has already played Grimsley and Northern Guilford and is coming off a 50-0 win over Ragsdale. The Falcons want to run the ball and play defense. Southwest held up for a half last week against Northern Guilford before the Nighthawks pulled away to win 38-13. With Grimsley and Northwest Guilford still to come, the Cowboys need a win badly.