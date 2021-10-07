HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 8

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 8 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at NO. 2 NORTHERN GUILFORD (3-0, 6-0), 6:30 p.m., streaming on GreensboroSportsRadio.com
The essentials: Beyond the rivalry between these schools and their coaches, close friends Kevin Wallace of Northwest and Erik Westberg of Northern, this is an important football game to both teams. Northwest, coming off back-to-back losses to Grimsley and Page, is trying to stay alive in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff race. The Vikings need to do a better job of stopping the run if they're going to avoid a third conference loss. Northern is 6-0 for the first time since 2012 and is only giving up an average of 6.7 points per game behind a fast, aggressive defense. Every win by the Nighthawks adds more weight to their showdown with reigning Class 4-A champion Grimsley to close the regular season.
ATKINS (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at NO. 5 EASTERN GUILFORD (3-0, 4-1)
The essentials: Eastern Guilford is one of the hottest teams in the Triad, with four straight wins since a season-opening defeat at Northern Guilford and a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats have outscored their last four opponents 168-29 and are moving the ball efficiently behind a pair of juniors, QB Tyreik Boyd and RB Jaiden Evans. Atkins' only win came against Smith in a game where the Golden Eagles turned the ball over repeatedly. This looks like another opportunity for Eastern to build momentum as it heads toward a matchup with Dudley on Oct. 29 that should determine the Mid-State 3-A champion.
NO. 7 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at NO. 9 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (1-2, 3-3)
The essentials: This is essentially an elimination game in a Metro 4-A crowded with teams that are 1-2 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The winner is still in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the Class 4-A playoffs, while the loser will have to satisfy itself with a spoiler role. Southeast has battled injuries and illness, but has already played Grimsley and Northern Guilford and is coming off a 50-0 win over Ragsdale. The Falcons want to run the ball and play defense. Southwest held up for a half last week against Northern Guilford before the Nighthawks pulled away to win 38-13. With Grimsley and Northwest Guilford still to come, the Cowboys need a win badly.
ALSO PLAYING
Ragsdale (0-3 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0, 6-0), WCOG-1320
Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at No. 4 Dudley (3-0, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2) at High Point Central (0-2, 2-4)
Andrews (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 1-5) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)
Concord Cabarrus Warriors (4-1) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7 p.m.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.
Morehead (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-5) at McMichael (2-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at Smith (0-3, 1-5), 7 p.m. Monday
PLAYED TUESDAY
No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-0)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.