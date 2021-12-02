HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the Class 3-A West championship

BELMONT SOUTH POINT (11-3) at DUDLEY (13-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday
J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro
Radio: WSJS-600, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5, WMFR-1230, WMFR-104.9
Streaming audio: GreensboroSportsRadio.com
Tickets: $10
How they got here
No. 16 seed South Point (third in Big South 3-A): Eastern Guilford, 41-31; at Canton Pisgah, 27-24; Gastonia Forestview, 27-7; at Boiling Springs Crest, 34-27 (OT).
No. 3 seed Dudley (first in Mid-State 3-A): North Henderson, 60-0; Ledford, 53-10; Kings Mountain, 36-10; at Statesville, 20-6.
By the numbers
South Point: 30.1 points per game, 18.4 ppg against.
Dudley: 46.0 points per game, 6.2 ppg against.
Players to watch
SOUTH POINT
Offense
No. 31 RB Tyson "A.J." Riley: 351 carries, 2,371 yards, 33 TDs.
No. 12 QB Elijah Phifer: 333 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 6-of-14, 150 yards passing, 1 TD, 2 INTs.
No. 35 TE Jackson Blee: 10 receptions, 312 yards, 5 TDs.
No. 84 K Charles Birtwistle: 5-of-6 FGs, including 2 game-winners, 54 of 57 PATs, 33 of 70 KOs touchbacks.
Defense
No. 60 DL Aiden Ramirez: 51 tackles, 4 sacks, 16 hurries.
No. 41 LB Ryan Harris: 125 tackles, 4 TFLS, 2 INTs, 2 sacks.
No. 31 CB Jaquis Rumph: 104 tackles, 4 INTs, 17 PBUs, 2 fumble recoveries.
No. 5 S Will Ross: 110 tackles, 2 INTs.
No. 87 P Dylan Nicks: 40.7 yards per punt, 11 inside 20.
DUDLEY
Offense
No. 1 QB Jahmier Slade: 93-of-152 passing, 2,019 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs, 629 yards rushing, 4 TDs.
No. 5 RB Michael Shaw: 115 carries, 1,189 yards, 13 TDs.
No. 8 ATH R.J. Baker: 99 carries, 1,082 yards, 13 TDs, 19 catches, 646 yards, 10 TDs, punt-return TD.
No. 3 ATH Mehki Wall: 35 catches, 872 yards, 8 TDs, 15 carries, 262 yards, 4 TDs, 4 punt-return TDs.
No. 6 RB K.J. Morehead: 71 carries, 669 yards, 7 TDs, 11 catches, 197 yards, 5 TDs.
Defense
No. 44 DL Jhyheem Pittman: 102 tackles, 47 TFLs, 28½ sacks.
No. 99 DL Logan Wright: 90 tackles, 34 TFLs, 18 sacks.
No. 36 DL Austin Lloyd: 75 tackles, 29 TFLs, 21½ sacks.
No. 34 DL Braden McCall: 64 tackles, 26 TFLs, 15 sacks.
No. 21 LB/P Jeremiah Barnes: 84 tackles, 19 TFLs, 3 sacks, INT.
No. 4 LB Jaylan Richmond: 65 tackles, 18 TFLs, 2½ sacks, INT.
No. 2 DB Steven Davis II: 46 tackles, 4 INTs, 15 PBUs.
At stake
The winner advances to the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The East Regional championship game matches No. 13 seed Jacksonville (11-2) at No. 6 seed Greenville Rose (10-4). Dudley's most recent state championship game appearance was in 2016, when the Panthers beat Fayetteville Cape Fear 54-0 to win the Class 3-AA title.
The matchup
Out of the Veer offense, South Point has run the ball 670 times this season while throwing 48 times (and completing just 16). The task for Dudley is simple: stop the triple-option. But if it were easy, the Panthers would be playing someone else in the regional final. Dudley has the defensive talent to handle almost anyone in North Carolina, but the key is to play assignment football, with every defender taking care of his responsibility on every play. Make a mistake and one of the Red Raiders — most likely senior RB A.J. Riley — will be in the secondary in the blink of an eye. If the Panthers can force South Point to throw the ball, all kinds of bad things are likely to happen to the Red Raiders. Dudley leads the state with 93 sacks, and 11 of South Point's 48 passes have been intercepted.
The word opposing coaches always seem to use in describing Dudley's offense is "explosive." Senior QB Jahmier Slade has been efficient passing the football, and when a defense tries to take away some of his weapons — such as Mehki Wall, R.J. Baker, Michael Shaw and K.J. Morehead — Slade has been dynamic in the run game behind a typically stout Panthers line. The only issue for the Dudley offense has been mistakes, particularly penalties. Avoid those and it's difficult for any defense to keep pace. South Point has been particularly susceptible against the pass, so that will likely be the way the Panthers attack, at least initially. If Dudley goes up a couple of scores, then it can turn the tables on the Red Raiders with its own punishing ground game.
Prediction
This is one game where the coin toss will be key. If South Point wins the toss, the Red Raiders will undoubtedly take the ball and try to control the clock and the game. If Dudley scores first and makes South Point play catchup, it could be a long evening for the visitors. Expect the Panthers to score on multiple big plays through the air and maybe even a Mehki Wall or R.J. Baker kick return. Dudley, 30-14
