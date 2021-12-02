HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the Class 3-A West championship

The matchup

Out of the Veer offense, South Point has run the ball 670 times this season while throwing 48 times (and completing just 16). The task for Dudley is simple: stop the triple-option. But if it were easy, the Panthers would be playing someone else in the regional final. Dudley has the defensive talent to handle almost anyone in North Carolina, but the key is to play assignment football, with every defender taking care of his responsibility on every play. Make a mistake and one of the Red Raiders — most likely senior RB A.J. Riley — will be in the secondary in the blink of an eye. If the Panthers can force South Point to throw the ball, all kinds of bad things are likely to happen to the Red Raiders. Dudley leads the state with 93 sacks, and 11 of South Point's 48 passes have been intercepted.