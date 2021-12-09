HSXtra.com Football: Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship

At stake

Rose is seeking its sixth NCHSAA state championship, but its first since 2006. Dudley has won four NCHSAA titles, all under current head coach Steven Davis. The most recent came in 2016, when the Panthers beat Fayetteville Cape Fear 54-0 in the Class 3-AA final.

The matchup

Rose's offense runs through senior Michael Allen, a N.C. State commit and one of the nation's highest-rated all-purpose backs. Allen is dangerous as a runner and as a receiver, and he is complemented by bruising RB/LB Klavon Brown. The Rampants also move the ball effectively through the air, with junior QB Will Taylor passing for more than 3,000 yards – many of those to WR Jayden Grimes. But Taylor has shown a tendency to throw interceptions when pressured, and Dudley leads the state with 94 sacks. The Panthers are also stout against the run, as evidenced by the way they shut down Belmont South Point's prolific Veer attack in the West regional final. The key will be containing Allen, particularly as a receiver out of the backfield.