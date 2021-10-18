 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10

HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of voters as the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The only change this week was McMichael replacing Rockingham County at No. 10. 

The marquee games this week are: No. 6 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 10 McMichael at No. 3 Reidsville and No. 7 Southeast Guilford at No. 8 Northwest Guilford.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 6 Page

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Western Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-0

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 10 McMichael

4. DUDLEY

Record: 7-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Southern Guilford

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Smith

6. PAGE

Record: 4-4

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 8 Northwest Guilford

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-4

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Southeast Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-5

Last week: 9

Friday: At Ragsdale

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 6-2

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 3 Reidsville

DROPPED OUT

Rockingham County (3-3)

Also receiving votes

None

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 6 Page (4-1 Metro 4-A, 4-4) at No. 1 Grimsley (5-0, 8-0)

Western Guilford (0-5 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0)

No. 10 McMichael (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (4-0, 7-0)

Southern Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 4 Dudley (5-0, 7-1)

Smith (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford (3-2 Metro 4-A, 5-3) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5) at Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7)

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-6) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Rockingham County (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7)

Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-6) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

OFF

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7)

