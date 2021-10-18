HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of voters as the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The only change this week was McMichael replacing Rockingham County at No. 10.

The marquee games this week are: No. 6 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 10 McMichael at No. 3 Reidsville and No. 7 Southeast Guilford at No. 8 Northwest Guilford.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 6 Page

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Western Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-0

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 10 McMichael

4. DUDLEY