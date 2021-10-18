HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 10

Grimsley remained the unanimous choice of voters as the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The only change this week was McMichael replacing Rockingham County at No. 10.
The marquee games this week are: No. 6 Page at No. 1 Grimsley, No. 10 McMichael at No. 3 Reidsville and No. 7 Southeast Guilford at No. 8 Northwest Guilford.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 6 Page
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-0
Last week: 2
Friday: Western Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-0
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 10 McMichael
4. DUDLEY
Record: 7-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Southern Guilford
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-1
Last week: 5
Friday: Smith
6. PAGE
Record: 4-4
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 8 Northwest Guilford
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-4
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 7 Southeast Guilford
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-5
Last week: 9
Friday: At Ragsdale
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 6-2
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 3 Reidsville
DROPPED OUT
Rockingham County (3-3)
Also receiving votes
None
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.