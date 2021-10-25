HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11

Despite some games among the teams, the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll was unchanged this week, with Grimsley holding strong at No. 1 after its 52-22 over No. 6 Page. That could change this week as Grimsley visits No. 2 Northern Guilford, No. 4 Dudley travels to No. 5 Eastern Guilford, Page is at No. 7 Southeast Guilford and No. 8 Northwest Guilford finishes the regular season at No. 9 Southwest Guilford.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 9-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 9-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 1 Grimsley
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 3
Wednesday: At Morehead
4. DUDLEY
Record: 8-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 5 Eastern Guilford
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-1
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 4 Dudley
6. PAGE
Record: 4-5
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 7 Southeast Guilford
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 6 Page
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-5
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-5
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 6-3
Last week: 10
Friday: North Forsyth
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Smith (3-6), High Point Central (4-5)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.