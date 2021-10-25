 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11
Despite some games among the teams, the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll was unchanged this week, with Grimsley holding strong at No. 1 after its 52-22 over No. 6 Page. That could change this week as Grimsley visits No. 2 Northern Guilford, No. 4 Dudley travels to No. 5 Eastern Guilford, Page is at No. 7 Southeast Guilford and No. 8 Northwest Guilford finishes the regular season at No. 9 Southwest Guilford. 

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 9-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 9-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 3

Wednesday: At Morehead

4. DUDLEY

Record: 8-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 5 Eastern Guilford

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-1

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 4 Dudley

6. PAGE

Record: 4-5

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 7 Southeast Guilford

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 6 Page

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-5

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-5

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford

10. McMICHAEL

Record: 6-3

Last week: 10

Friday: North Forsyth

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Smith (3-6), High Point Central (4-5)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (6-0, 9-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (5-0 Mid-State 2-A, 8-0) at Morehead (1-4, 2-7), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

No. 4 Dudley (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 8-1) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (6-0, 7-1)

No. 6 Page (4-2 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (4-2, 6-3)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (2-4, 4-5)

North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at No. 10 McMichael (4-1, 6-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)

Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)

Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-5) at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Ga. (6-2)

Northeast Guilford (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at Smith (2-4, 3-6)

Ragsdale (0-6 Metro 4-A, 1-8) at Western Guilford (0-6, 1-7)

Southern Guilford (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6) at High Point Central (3-3, 4-5)

