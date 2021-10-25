HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 11

Despite some games among the teams, the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll was unchanged this week, with Grimsley holding strong at No. 1 after its 52-22 over No. 6 Page. That could change this week as Grimsley visits No. 2 Northern Guilford, No. 4 Dudley travels to No. 5 Eastern Guilford, Page is at No. 7 Southeast Guilford and No. 8 Northwest Guilford finishes the regular season at No. 9 Southwest Guilford.