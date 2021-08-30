HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3

Grimsley escaped with a 21-19 win at Reagan on Friday night and held on to the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. The rest of the top five remained unchanged, with Dudley, Reidsville, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford following the Whirlies.
The marquee games Friday are: No. 2 Dudley at Durham Hillside, Mount Tabor at No. 7 Page and No. 10 Southwest Guilford at High Point Central.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Next: At Southern Pines Pinecrest, Sept. 10
2. DUDLEY
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At Durham Hillside
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 2-0
Last week: 3
Next: At Rockingham County, Sept. 11
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 4
Friday: TBA
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 5
Friday: Smith
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 8
Friday: At Reynolds
7. PAGE
Record: 0-2
Last week: 6
Friday: Mount Tabor
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 7
Friday: Oak Grove
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: NR
Friday: Western Alamance
10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: NR
Thursday: At High Point Central
Dropped out
Southern Guilford, Smith
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
Southern Guilford (0-1), Smith (1-1), High Point Central (1-1)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.