HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3
Grimsley escaped with a 21-19 win at Reagan on Friday night and held on to the top spot in this week's HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll. The rest of the top five remained unchanged, with Dudley, Reidsville, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford following the Whirlies.

The marquee games Friday are: No. 2 Dudley at Durham Hillside, Mount Tabor at No. 7 Page and No. 10 Southwest Guilford at High Point Central.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Next: At Southern Pines Pinecrest, Sept. 10

2. DUDLEY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Durham Hillside

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 2-0

Last week: 3

Next: At Rockingham County, Sept. 11

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 4

Friday: TBA

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Smith

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 8

Friday: At Reynolds

7. PAGE

Record: 0-2

Last week: 6

Friday: Mount Tabor

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 7

Friday: Oak Grove

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Western Alamance

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: NR

Thursday: At High Point Central

Dropped out

Southern Guilford, Smith

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Southern Guilford (0-1), Smith (1-1), High Point Central (1-1)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 2 Dudley (2-0) at Durham Hillside (1-1)

Smith (1-1) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-1)

No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-1) at Reynolds (1-0)

Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 7 Page (0-2)

Oak Grove (1-1) at No. 8 Ragsdale (1-0)

Western Alamance (0-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1)

No. 10 Southwest Guilford (0-1) at High Point Central (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2) at Thomasville (2-0)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Graham (1-0)

High Point Christian (0-1) at North Wake Saints (1-1), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-2) at Northeast Guilford (0-1)

South Stokes (1-1) at McMichael (0-2)

Southern Guilford (0-1) at Western Guilford (0-0)

CANCELED

No. 4 Northern Guilford (2-0) at Eastern Alamance (0-1), COVID-19

OFF

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (2-0)

Rockingham County 1-0)

Breaking News