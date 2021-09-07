 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4
Grimsley was a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in this week’s HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.

The marquee games this week are: Mount Tabor (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 8 Page and Reynolds (No. 8 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford on Thursday, No. 1 Grimsley at unbeaten Southern Pines Pinecrest and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford on Friday and No. 2 Reidsville at Rockingham County on Saturday.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Southern Pines Pinecrest

2. REIDSVILLE 

Record: 2-0

Last week: 3

Saturday: At Rockingham County

3. DUDLEY 

Record: 2-1

Last week: 2

Next: High Point Central, Sept. 17

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 4

Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 17

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Next: Western Guilford, Sept. 17

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 

Record: 1-1

Last week: 10

Thursday: Reynolds

8. PAGE 

Record: 0-2

Last week: 7

Thursday: Mount Tabor

9. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Ragsdale

10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: NR

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

Dropped out

Ragsdale

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Ragsdale (1-1), High Point Central (1-2), Rockingham County (1-0), Morehead (1-2), Northeast Guilford (0-2)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Reidsville (2-0) at Rockingham County (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (1-1)

Reynolds (1-2) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 8 Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Ragsdale (1-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

Asheville Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (1-1), 7 p.m.

Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

Morehead (1-2) at Martinsville, Va. (0-1)

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Western Guilford (0-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2)

OFF

No. 3 Dudley (2-1), No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-0), No. 6 Northwest Guilford (2-1), High Point Central (1-2), Smith (1-2)

Breaking News