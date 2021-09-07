HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

Grimsley was a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in this week’s HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.
The marquee games this week are: Mount Tabor (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 8 Page and Reynolds (No. 8 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford on Thursday, No. 1 Grimsley at unbeaten Southern Pines Pinecrest and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford on Friday and No. 2 Reidsville at Rockingham County on Saturday.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Southern Pines Pinecrest
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 2-0
Last week: 3
Saturday: At Rockingham County
3. DUDLEY
Record: 2-1
Last week: 2
Next: High Point Central, Sept. 17
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 4
Next: Ragsdale, Sept. 17
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 10 Southern Guilford
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Next: Western Guilford, Sept. 17
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 10
Thursday: Reynolds
8. PAGE
Record: 0-2
Last week: 7
Thursday: Mount Tabor
9. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: NR
Friday: Ragsdale
10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: NR
Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford
Dropped out
Ragsdale
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
Ragsdale (1-1), High Point Central (1-2), Rockingham County (1-0), Morehead (1-2), Northeast Guilford (0-2)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.