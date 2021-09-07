HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 4

Grimsley was a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in this week’s HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.

The marquee games this week are: Mount Tabor (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 8 Page and Reynolds (No. 8 in the JournalNow.com poll) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford on Thursday, No. 1 Grimsley at unbeaten Southern Pines Pinecrest and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 10 Southern Guilford on Friday and No. 2 Reidsville at Rockingham County on Saturday.