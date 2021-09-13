 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley remained a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll after knocking off previously unbeaten Pinecrest 28-14 on Friday night in Southern Pines.

The marquee games this week are: No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 9 Page.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

2. REIDSVILLE 

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Andrews

3. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-0

Last week: 4

Friday: At Ragsdale

4. DUDLEY

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: High Point Central

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6

Friday: Western Guilford

7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 9 Page

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At Northeast Guilford

9. PAGE

Record: 0-3

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford

10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-2

Last week: 10

Friday: Rockingham County

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

High Point Central (1-2), Ragsdale (1-2)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (0-0, 3-0)

No. 2 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Andrews (0-0, 1-2)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 3-0)

High Point Central (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at No. 4 Dudley (0-0, 2-1)

Western Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1) at No. 9 Page (0-0, 0-3)

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

Rockingham County (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-3) at North Forsyth (1-2)

Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

High Point Christian (2-1)

