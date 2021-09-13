HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

Grimsley remained a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll after knocking off previously unbeaten Pinecrest 28-14 on Friday night in Southern Pines.
The marquee games this week are: No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 1 Grimsley and No. 7 Southwest Guilford at No. 9 Page.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At Andrews
3. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-0
Last week: 4
Friday: At Ragsdale
4. DUDLEY
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Friday: High Point Central
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Friday: Western Guilford
7. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 9 Page
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At Northeast Guilford
9. PAGE
Record: 0-3
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 7 Southwest Guilford
10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-2
Last week: 10
Friday: Rockingham County
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
High Point Central (1-2), Ragsdale (1-2)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.