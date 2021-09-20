HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6

Grimsley remained a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll after beating Southeast Guilford on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. Northern Guilford moved past idle Reidsville for the No. 2 spot, with the Rams dropping to No. 3.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 6 Northwest Guilford and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 4-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At 6 Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-0
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Next: TBA
4. DUDLEY
Record: 3-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At Atkins
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford
6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 1 Grimsley (WMYV-48)
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 8
Friday: High Point Central
8. PAGE
Record: 1-3
Last week: 9
Friday: At Ragsdale
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 7
Friday: At Western Guilford
10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 1-2
Last week: 10
Friday: At Smith
DROPPED OUT
Southern Guilford
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
Southern Guilford (1-3), High Point Central (1-3), Ragsdale (1-3), McMichael (2-2)
