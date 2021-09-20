 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6

SE Grimsley (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies are unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Grimsley remained a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll after beating Southeast Guilford on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. Northern Guilford moved past idle Reidsville for the No. 2 spot, with the Rams dropping to No. 3.

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 6 Northwest Guilford and No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At 6 Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-0

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 5 Southeast Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Next: TBA

4. DUDLEY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At Atkins

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford

6. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley (WMYV-48)

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 8

Friday: High Point Central

8. PAGE

Record: 1-3

Last week: 9

Friday: At Ragsdale

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 7

Friday: At Western Guilford

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 1-2

Last week: 10

Friday: At Smith

DROPPED OUT

Southern Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Southern Guilford (1-3), High Point Central (1-3), Ragsdale (1-3), McMichael (2-2)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-0, 3-1), WMYV-48

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (1-0, 4-0)

No. 4 Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)

High Point Central (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at No. 7 Eastern Guilford (1-0, 2-1)

No. 8 Page (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at Ragsdale (0-1, 1-3)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at Western Guilford (0-1, 1-2)

No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at Smith (0-1, 1-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at McMichael (1-0, 2-2)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

Matthews Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.

Southern Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 0-4)

POSTPONED

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19

OFF

Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4)

