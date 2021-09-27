 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7
0 Comments
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

Northern Guilford received some first-place votes on the strength of its 43-6 win over Southeast Guilford, but Grimsley held on to the top spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll. The two teams are on a collision course for a matchup at Northern's Johnny Roscoe Stadium on Oct. 29 to close the regular season in the Metro 4-A Conference.

The marquee games this week are: No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 9 Southwest Guilford, No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 10 Rockingham County, No. 7 Northwest Guilford at No. 8 Page and Smith at No. 4 Dudley.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Western Guilford

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 3

Tuesday: North Forsyth

4. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Smith

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Ragsdale

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 10 Rockingham County

7. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 8 Page

8. PAGE

Record: 2-3

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Northwest Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 2 Northern Guilford

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 6 Eastern Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

McMichael (3-2), High Point Christian (3-1), Ragsdale (1-4), High Point Central (1-3)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Western Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0, 5-0)

No. 2 Northern Guilford (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2)

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 3 Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48

Smith (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 4 Dudley (2-0, 4-1)

Ragsdale (0-2 Metro 4-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-2, 2-3)

No. 6 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-0, 3-1)

No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2) at No. 8 Page (2-0, 2-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)

High Point Christian (3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (4-1)

North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)

West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)

POSTPONED

Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3), COVID-19, Oct. 12 

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)

McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News