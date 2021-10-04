HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 8

Grimsley remains the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, with fellow unbeateans Northern Guilford and Reidsville holding the Nos. 2-3 spots this week.
The marquee games this week are: No. 8 Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford and No. 6 Southeast Guilford at No. 9 Southwest Guilford.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Ragsdale
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-0
Last week: 3
Tuesday: At Andrews
4. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Northeast Guilford
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 6
Tuesday: High Point Central
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford
7. PAGE
Record: 3-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Western Guilford
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 6 Southeast Guilford
10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 3-2
Last week: 10
Friday: At High Point Central
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
McMichael (4-2), Southern Guilford (3-3), High Point Christian (3-2), High Point Central (1-3)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.