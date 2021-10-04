 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 8
0 Comments
top story

HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

Grimsley remains the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, with fellow unbeateans Northern Guilford and Reidsville holding the Nos. 2-3 spots this week. 

The marquee games this week are: No. 8 Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Northern Guilford and No. 6 Southeast Guilford at No. 9 Southwest Guilford.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Ragsdale

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-0

Last week: 3

Tuesday: At Andrews

4. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Northeast Guilford

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: High Point Central

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford

7. PAGE

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Western Guilford

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 2 Northern Guilford

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 6 Southeast Guilford

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 3-2

Last week: 10

Friday: At High Point Central

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

McMichael (4-2), Southern Guilford (3-3), High Point Christian (3-2), High Point Central (1-3)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Ragsdale (0-3 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 1 Grimsley (3-0, 6-0)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (3-0, 6-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-0) at Andrews (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Northeast Guilford (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5) at No. 4 Dudley (3-0, 5-1)

High Point Central (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Atkins (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-1)

No. 6 Page (3-0 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at Western Guilford (0-3, 1-4)

No. 7 Southeast Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-2, 3-3)

No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-4) at West Stokes (1-2, 3-2)

Concord Cabarrus Warriors (4-1) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7 p.m.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 3-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 1-5) at McMichael (2-0, 4-2)

Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3) at Smith (0-3, 1-5)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News