HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9

Grimsley was the unanimous choice of voters as the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, with Northern Guilford, Reidsville, Dudley and Eastern Guilford holding at Nos. 2-5.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 9 Southwest Guilford, No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 6 Page and No. 4 Dudley at No. 10 Rockingham County.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 7-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford
2. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 6 Page
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 6-0
Last week: 3
Friday: West Stokes
4. DUDLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 10 Rockingham County
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At Southern Guilford
6. PAGE
Record: 4-3
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 2 Northern Guilford
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 4-3
Last week: 6
Friday: Western Guilford
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-4
Last week: 8
Friday: Ragsdale
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-4
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 1 Grimsley
10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 3-2
Last week: 10
Friday: No. 4 Dudley
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
McMichael (5-2), High Point Central (1-4)
