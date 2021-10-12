 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9
HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 9

Grimsley was the unanimous choice of voters as the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 poll, with Northern Guilford, Reidsville, Dudley and Eastern Guilford holding at Nos. 2-5. 

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 Grimsley at No. 9 Southwest Guilford, No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 6 Page and No. 4 Dudley at No. 10 Rockingham County.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 9 Southwest Guilford

2. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 6 Page

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-0

Last week: 3

Friday: West Stokes

4. DUDLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 10 Rockingham County

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Southern Guilford

6. PAGE

Record: 4-3

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 2 Northern Guilford

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 4-3

Last week: 6

Friday: Western Guilford

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-4

Last week: 8

Friday: Ragsdale

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-4

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 1 Grimsley

10. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 3-2

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 4 Dudley

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

McMichael (5-2), High Point Central (1-4)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

No. 2 Northern Guilford (4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0) at No. 6 Page (4-0, 4-3)

West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at No. 3 Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)

No. 4 Dudley (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-1) at No. 10 Rockingham County (2-1, 3-2)

No. 5 Eastern Guilford (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-1) at Southern Guilford (2-2, 3-4)

Western Guilford (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-5) at No. 7 Southeast Guilford (2-2, 4-3)

Ragsdale (0-4 Metro 4-A, 1-6) at No. 8 Northwest Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (6-1), 7 p.m.

McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)

Morehead (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 1-6) at Andrews (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m. Thursday

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at High Point Central (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)

Smith (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5) at High Point Central (0-2, 1-4)

