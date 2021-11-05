Support Local Journalism
The Whirlies win the Metro 4-A Conference and head into the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs at 10-0.
The brackets include 22 area football teams, with first-round games Friday.
A recap of No. 4 Dudley's 42-3 football victory over No. 5 Eastern Guilford in a regular-season finale on Friday night:
Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Among the players is Cornelius Hough junior QB Tad Hudson, who is committed to North Carolina.
Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates and East Forsyth's Todd Willert preview their NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoff game Friday night.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg previews the Nighthawks' first-round playoff game against Lake Norman.
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
