Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
GREENSBORO – Sometimes there wasn’t a lot of pizzaz for Grimsley in Friday night’s first-round game of the Class 4-A football state playoffs.
The Nighthawks' final drive ends with an incomplete pass into the end zone with 47.3 seconds left in a 28-21 defeat.
A recap of Dudley's 60-0 victory over North Henderson in a Class 3-A first-round football playoff game.
Dudley's Steven Davis and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their teams' NCHSAA second-round playoff matchups.
The schedule for area teams still competing.
Here's where area athletes will continue their careers.
The state's leading rusher, Marqies McCombs of Forest City Chase, will play against Reidsville.
Mount Tabor's Will Soule capped his Spartans cross country career with an individual title, and he and his teammates combined to win the Class 4-A state championship Saturday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.