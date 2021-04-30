HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results

Pairings for state championship games and results of state semifinal high school football playoff games involving area teams.
State championships
At Raleigh or Chapel Hill
Thursday's game
CLASS 3-AA
No. 2 Mount Tabor (10-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland (10-0), 7
Friday's game
CLASS 4-A
No. 1 Grimsley (9-0) vs. No. 1 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-0), 7
Saturday's games
CLASS 2-A
No. 1 Reidsville (9-0) vs. No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1), noon or 5
CLASS 1-AA
No. 1 East Surry (9-1) vs. No. 1 Tarboro (8-0), noon or 5
State semifinals
Friday’s results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Matthews Butler 21
CLASS 3-AA WEST