HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results

050221-gnr-spt-hsfbgrimsley (copy)

Grimsley's Tyson Resper outruns the Matthews Butler defense to score in the third quarter.

 Lynn Hey for News & Record

Pairings for state championship games and results of state semifinal high school football playoff games involving area teams.

State championships

At Raleigh or Chapel Hill

Thursday's game

CLASS 3-AA

No. 2 Mount Tabor (10-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland (10-0), 7

Friday's game

CLASS 4-A

No. 1 Grimsley (9-0) vs. No. 1 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-0), 7

Saturday's games

CLASS 2-A

No. 1 Reidsville (9-0) vs. No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1), noon or 5

CLASS 1-AA

No. 1 East Surry (9-1) vs. No. 1 Tarboro (8-0), noon or 5

State semifinals

Friday’s results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Matthews Butler 21

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 2 Mount Tabor 24, No. 8 Dudley 20

CLASS 2-AA WEST

No. 7 Salisbury 24, No. 1 North Davidson 21

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 1 Reidsville 49, No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

CLASS 1-AA WEST

No. 1 East Surry 41, No. 8 Polk County 7

