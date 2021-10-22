Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The five-star North Carolina commit has been sidelined shoulder surgery in May.
Scores from Friday night's games involving area teams.
Jack Mercer's 15-yard TD pass to Terrell Timmons with 6.9 seconds left is the difference.
The football and track standout will join coach David Cutcliffe's Blue Devils football program in January.
The Whirlies remain unbeaten heading into their matchup with archrival Page.
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
The top nine teams are unchanged in this week's HSXtra.com poll.
GREENSBORO — The stakes are higher than they've been in recent years as Page and Grimsley prepare to renew their football rivalry Friday night…
Standings for conferences that include area teams.
A recap of Eastern Guilford’s 56-0 football victory over Southern Guilford on Friday night at C.K. Siler Stadium.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.