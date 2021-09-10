Support Local Journalism
Between July 1 and Sept. 2, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, health officials said.
A recap of the Northern Guilford football team's 50-0 rout of Western Alamance on Friday night:
Page's Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown preview their Thursday night game.
Grimsley was a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in this week’s HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll, which was delayed because of Labor Day.
Standings for conferences that include area teams.
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. MOUNT TABOR (1-1) at NO. 8 PAGE (0-2), WCOG-1320
GREENSBORO — Thursday night’s football game between Mount Tabor and Page at Marion Kirby Stadium was about more than just football.
The Titans' football coach spent 10 days in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19.
GREENSBORO — Grimsley's football team is riding a 12-game winning streak that dates to the fall 2019 season, but the Whirlies got a scare in t…
