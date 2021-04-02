 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 6 schedule and results
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 6 schedule and results

hsxtra football logo 022521 web

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:

Friday's games

East Forsyth at Davie County, 7

Grimsley at Ragsdale, 7

High Point Central at Northwest Guilford, 7

McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Southwest Guilford at Dudley, 7

Trinity at Andrews, 7

Western Guilford at Smith, 7

Wednesday's result

Northern Guilford 37, Person 36

Thursday's results

Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7

Reidsville 53, Cummings 14

Southeast Guilford 24, Williams 0

Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

Glenn 55, Reynolds 41

Monday’s games

Northern Guilford at Morehead, 6:30

Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph, 7

