The Whirlies overcome a halftime deficit to remain unbeaten.
The Nighthawks dominate Ragsdale 49-8.
A recap of Dudley’s 57-0 football rout of High Point Central on Friday night.
Grimsley remained a unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll after beating Southeast Guilford on Friday nigh…
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates and Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg break down Friday night's matchup.
A quick look at Friday night's key games.
The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
A recap of Page’s 41-20 football victory over Southwest Guilford on Friday night.
