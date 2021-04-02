 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 6
The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:

Friday's results

Dudley 42, Southwest Guilford 21

East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14

Grimsley 35, Ragsdale 0

High Point Central at Northwest Guilford

Western Guilford at Smith

Thursday's results

Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7

Glenn 55, Reynolds 41

McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18

Northern Guilford 37, Person 36

Reidsville 53, Cummings 14

Southeast Guilford 24, Williams 0

Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

Monday’s games

Northern Guilford at Morehead, 6:30

Person at Rockingham County, 6:30

Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph, 7

