HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 6

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:
Friday's results
Dudley 42, Southwest Guilford 21
East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14
Grimsley 35, Ragsdale 0
High Point Central at Northwest Guilford
Western Guilford at Smith
Thursday's results
Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7
Glenn 55, Reynolds 41
McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18
Northern Guilford 37, Person 36
Reidsville 53, Cummings 14
Southeast Guilford 24, Williams 0
Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23
Monday’s games
Northern Guilford at Morehead, 6:30
Person at Rockingham County, 6:30
Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph, 7