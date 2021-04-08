HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results and schedule

Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season:
Thursday's results
Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13
Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0
High Point Central at Ragsdale
Western Guilford at Dudley
Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness
Friday's games
Andrews at Wheatmore
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
Glenn at East Forsyth
Morehead at Rockingham County
Northeast Guilford at Person
Page at Grimsley
Smith at Parkland
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford
Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford
Western Alamance at Northern Guilford
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!