HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results and schedule
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results and schedule

Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season:

Thursday's results

Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13

Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0

High Point Central at Ragsdale

Western Guilford at Dudley

Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness

Friday's games

Andrews at Wheatmore

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

Glenn at East Forsyth

Morehead at Rockingham County

Northeast Guilford at Person

Page at Grimsley

Smith at Parkland

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford

Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford

Western Alamance at Northern Guilford

