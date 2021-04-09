 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results
HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results

Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season. Several games Friday night were delayed because of thunderstorms:

Saturday's games

Smith at Parkland, 1 (suspended)

Friday's results

Northwest Guilford 48, Hoke County 6

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

Glenn at East Forsyth

Morehead at Rockingham County

Northeast Guilford at Person

Page at Grimsley

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford

Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford

Western Alamance at Northern Guilford

Andrews at Wheatmore, canceled (COVID-19 issues at Wheatmore)

Thursday's results

Dudley 54, Western Guilford 7

Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13

Ragsdale 42, High Point Central 35

Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0

Winston-Salem Prep 52, Bishop McGuinness 0

