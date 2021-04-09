HSXtra.com high school football scoreboard: Week 7 results

Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season. Several games Friday night were delayed because of thunderstorms:
Saturday's games
Smith at Parkland, 1 (suspended)
Friday's results
Northwest Guilford 48, Hoke County 6
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
Glenn at East Forsyth
Morehead at Rockingham County
Northeast Guilford at Person
Page at Grimsley
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford
Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford
Western Alamance at Northern Guilford
Andrews at Wheatmore, canceled (COVID-19 issues at Wheatmore)
Thursday's results
Dudley 54, Western Guilford 7
Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13
Ragsdale 42, High Point Central 35
Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0
Winston-Salem Prep 52, Bishop McGuinness 0