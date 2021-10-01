Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
COVID-19 postponements are forcing one Triad team to play four games in 11 days.
Standings for conferences with Triad area teams.
The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
Grimsley remains No. 1, followed by Northern Guilford, Reidsville and Dudley.
A preview of the area's top high school football games.
The Nighthawks are 5-0 after a 43-6 win over Southeast Guilford in the Metro 4-A Conference.
Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace and Page's Doug Robertson preview Friday night's Metro 4-A Conference game at Marion Kirby Stadium.
The Whirlies overcome yet another slow start before pulling away.
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. MOUNT TABOR (1-1) at NO. 8 PAGE (0-2), WCOG-1320
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.