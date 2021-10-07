Support Local Journalism
GREENSBORO — C.K. Siler was there for Darryl Brown, and that’s what the Grimsley High School football coach will always remember about his gra…
GREENSBORO — Eight Dudley Panthers combined to score 10 touchdowns Friday as Dudley routed overmatched Smith 72-6 at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
A recap of No. 5 Southeast Guilford’s 50-0 football victory over visiting Ragsdale on Friday night.
Grimsley, Northern Guilford and Reidsville — all unbeaten — are the top three teams once again.
A recap of No. 2 Northern Guilford’s 38-13 football victory over Southwest Guilford on Friday night:
Standings for conferences with area teams.
HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:
Rockingham County's Courtney Paschal received the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award and High Point Central's Mike Cook wins the Special Person Award for Region 5.
