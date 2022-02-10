HSXtra.com Quick Take: Smith defeats Dudley in double overtime

A recap of the Smith boys basketball team's 84-78 victory over Dudley in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Why the Golden Eagles won

Markquan Gilbert had a monster game with 32 points, and Smith escaped with a win and sealed a regular-sesaon sweep of the Panthers.

With Smith up by three, and the clock dwindling down at the end of regulation, Dudley’s Spencer Hairston hit an epic, clutch three to force overtime with just 2.2 seconds left. Dudley could not execute their free throws in the overtime period, and it allowed for Gage Lattimore to nail a big-time three to force double overtime. Smith pulled away with strong ball pressure defense, and a Xavier Partee baseline dunk put an exclamation point on it for Smith in the seccond overtime period.

What they’re saying

• “If we lose tonight, we’re in third (in the conference), if we win, we’re in first (tied in loss column with Dudley and holding tiebreaker). That's big. (Gilbert) was awesome tonight. (Dudley) played like we expected them to play. They played big down the stretch. We didn’t have a lot of turnovers.” – Smith coach Derrick Partee.