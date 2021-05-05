GREENSBORO — Alonza Barnett had been at Grimsley High School for more than a year after transferring from Page. But until the night of Feb. 26, the Whirlies weren’t quite sure what they had at quarterback.

Yes, Barnett had put in the work in the longest offseason in N.C. high school football history (thanks, COVID-19). But he still had to prove himself.

“I took it as starting as a freshman, just kind of gaining and earning the trust and respect of your coaches and teammates and adapting to a new environment in the school itself,” says the 6-foot, 195-pound junior.

Then came the season-opening trip to Concord to face Cox Mill. Coach Darryl Brown describes the scene.

“Almost everybody else played Thursday night and we went down there Friday and it was 30-some degrees and rained the whole night," Brown says. "It was probably one of the worst games, in terms of the elements, that I’ve been involved with as a coach. He had some big-time throws in critical situations, a big-time run for a touchdown where he ran over a guy to get in the end zone. His teammates kind of looked around like, ‘OK, I didn’t know he had that in him.’ ”

The Whirlies came home with a 27-0 victory that set the tone for their run to Friday night’s NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game in Chapel Hill. The bus ride back to Greensboro was when Barnett knew what he and Grimsley were capable of doing this season, and he reveled in it.

“That felt amazing to get a tough win,” he says. “Everybody’s cold, it’s raining, and we stuck through it together and beat a great Cox Mill team. To come back with the music blasting and guys jumping up and down excited, it felt amazing.”

But it was Barnett’s touchdown run that night that cemented his place with the Whirlies.

“It started in the preseason,” Barnett says, “but I believe I solidified it with my run against Cox Mill before the half, making a couple of juke moves and putting my shoulder down and running a guy over. I believe I gained the trust and respect of my coaches and teammates there.”

‘Catching on to things’

Brown and the Grimsley coaches knew a little bit about Barnett from seeing him play against the Whirlies’ junior varsity as a freshman and preparing to face him in 2019 when he was splitting varsity reps with Javondre Paige at Page. He went to work when he arrived at his new school for the start of the second semester in January 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made getting to know him a slow process.

“He was just really quiet, but was very respectful and worked hard in the weight room until we got shut down for the COVID stuff,” Brown says. “From there, for several months we went without any real interaction besides Zoom meetings and text messages. But you kind of noticed through the Zoom calls and different things that we were doing just how intelligent he was and how quickly he was catching on to things.”

Jesse Tripp, Grimsley’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, noticed immediately that Barnett was “all about football.”

“Whether we were meeting through Zoom, which we did a lot at the beginning, or whether I got to see him face-to-face, he just absorbs everything,” Tripp says. “With our early installs and stuff, he had our base playbook in a couple of weeks.”

Brown says, at first, he wasn’t sure Barnett was grasping everything the Whirlies were trying to do offensively. “But he’s just kind of observing and making sure each guy knows what’s going on,” Grimsley’s head coach says. “It’s kind of like he’s checking everybody out to see where they’re at and whether they're in the right frame of mind.”

Barnett did have to win over his new teammates, even though he went to Kiser Middle School with a number of them.

“As far as fitting in, you always worry about that,” Brown says, “and at that position it’s definitely significant.”

But Barnett did it with his work ethic and his quiet leadership.

“When we got everybody together, everybody kind of knew he was the guy, and he did that with his actions,” Tripp says. “... Those guys immediately gravitated toward him.”

'He's a playmaker'

When the Whirlies finally got a chance to play a game, Barnett’s performance at Cox Mill sealed the deal with his coaches and teammates. The results speak for themselves.

Barnett has completed 125 of 196 passes (63.8 percent) for 1,719 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 399 yards and eight TDs.

“His number one skill is he’s a playmaker,” Tripp says. “Whatever the play call is — it could be vertical passing game, it could be the quick game, it could be an RPO (run-pass option) — he figures out a way to make the most of it. When things break down in the pocket he’s able to use his legs to scramble outside the pocket, make throws outside the pocket or when it’s needed make plays with his legs. He’s a legitimate dual-threat quarterback with a pro-style quarterback mindset.”

That professional mindset comes through every day during practice in the way Barnett hones his game.

“At any level of anything you do, in order to get to the top you almost have to be a little bit obsessive about it,” Tripp says. “He is that way with the quarterback position and the game of football. That’s what makes him different.”

Barnett’s work has earned him the freedom to do things Tripp hasn't given other quarterbacks.

“Every Thursday at practice the last thing we finish with on offense is our two-minute drill,” Grimsley’s offensive coordinator says. “The last two or three weeks I let him call his two-minute drill. I let him run it and he calls whatever plays he wants to call. He understands the game at a high level, and I give him that responsibility because I know he can handle it.”

Brown says, “I trust him completely, and I know our staff does and Coach Tripp does calling plays. We don’t feel like we have to protect him or not put him in a situation where he could make a mistake. It’s not like that with Alonza.”

It wasn’t like that Friday night in the West Regional final against Matthews Butler when Grimsley got the ball on its half-yard line after an interception.

“The first two plays we threw it, incompletions,” Brown says, “and on third-and-10 he throws a corner route to Tyson Resper where there’s about 4 feet of room to get the ball in there and he throws it on a line with three defenders in his face in the back of the end zone. He completes it for a 20-some-yard gain."

Barnett threw the winning touchdown pass to Christian Tutuh in the final minute of a 28-21 comeback win, and he also scrambled 27 yards for a TD late in the first half to start Grimsley’s comeback from a 14-0 deficit. But one reason the Whirlies fell behind against Butler was Barnett throwing two of his three interceptions this season.

“One of them was a tremendous play by their linebacker,” Brown says of the interceptions. “The other one he scrambles expecting Tyson Resper to turn it into a scramble drill, Tyson does not and he throws it to where Tyson should’ve been and it’s an interception. … He comes to the sideline and there’s no panic. He’s like, ‘Coach, I got you. We’re fine.’ ”

Barnett says, “I turned the ball over too much. The defense had my back and the whole game they were telling me, ‘Keep your head up. You’re going to get a chance. You’re going to get a chance. We believe in you.’ I took that personally and really wanted to make sure I made the plays to keep us going in the playoffs.”

'He just needs to be himself'

Now Barnett and Grimsley are in the school’s first state championship game since 2005 and seeking their first title since what was then Greensboro High School won in 1960.

“It’s something you dream of as a little kid," Barnett says of winning a championship. "Those seniors really built this program from the ground up, and Coach Brown himself … you saw a little bit of the emotion at the end of the (Butler) game, us hoisting him up while he was jerking the trophy up and down. To see that again for those guys would mean the world to me.”

Brown, Tripp and the rest of the Whirlies say Barnett is the quarterback to lead them there.

“I just believe in him,” Brown says. “He’s put that belief in us with how he’s played, how he’s responded and the decisions he’s made throughout the year.”

What does Grimsley need from Barnett on Friday night at Kenan Stadium?

“He doesn’t need to do anything that he hasn’t done all year," Tripp says. "He’s a playmaker and he’s a winner, and that’s what Grimsley football needs him to be in the state championship game. No more, no less.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

