PINEHURST — Former Ragsdale golfer Madison Isaacson and her father, Jon, won the 23rd Carolinas Parent-Child Championship today at Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club
The Isaacsons, from Greensboro, claimed the title in a one-hole playoff after shooting 2-under-par, 70. In the playoff, they edged 2019 champions Jodee and Kevin Tindal of Rock Hill, S.C.
“We’re both so excited, and so happy," Jon said. "We had a lot of fun."
On the playoff hole, Madison hit her favorite club, an 8-iron, into the green to make the birdie and sink the winning putt.
“I was just telling myself to hit it close, and ended up hitting it to five feet, which was pretty nice,” said Madison, who plays golf for Western Carolina.
This is the Isaacsons' second Parent-Child Championship, with the first coming in 2018.
“I’m just happy I didn’t mess it up this year!" Jon said. "Really though, before the playoff I had felt like we had already won because we got to come play and have a good time."
Other area duos competing were: Greensboro's Macie and Jeff Burcham (T6, 75); High Point's Madi and Jason Flynt (T28, 82); and Greensboro's Eliza and Jason Ofsanko (40, 88).
