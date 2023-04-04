HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian Academy announced on Monday that John Hughes, the current Northwest Guilford assistant principal, will become the Trojans' athletics director effective June 1.

“We could not be more excited to have John join our team to lead Wesleyan’s athletic department,” Head of School David Ray said in a news release. “John’s record speaks for itself. He is a talented and accomplished athletics professional, educator and administrator who possesses a passion to see young people grow in their relationship with Christ.”

Hughes said he has qualified early for full retirement from Guilford County Schools, having 28 years upon completion of this school year. Hughes, a former Duke baseball player, also said he wanted to return to a role in athletics, after being an assistant principal at Eastern Guilford and Northwest Guilford.

During that four-year period, he umpired NCHSAA baseball games and officiated recreational basketball games.

Hughes said the school’s values aligned with his faith.

“I think the biggest thing that drew me toward Wesleyan was the fact that it is a Christ-centered or a faith-based school and that that is the primary goal of the school,” Hughes said.

From 1995-2003, Hughes was a social studies teacher at Northwest. The New Jersey native also coached baseball and served as an assistant for the school’s girls basketball and boys soccer programs at times during that span.

From 2003-2019, his tenure as athletics director included six NCHSAA team state championships for the Vikings: 4A girls basketball (2017, 2018), 4A boys golf (2005), 4A girls golf (2007), open classification boys lacrosse (2011) and 4A duals wrestling (2019).

Hughes was also awarded Northwest High School PTSA Educator of the Year in 2009, the NCHSAA Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award in 2014 and NCADA Statewide Athletic Director of Excellence in 2019.

He served on several statewide committees with the NCHSAA and on teaching faculty for NCADA leadership training.

In August 2019, Hughes became assistant principal at Eastern Guilford, before returning to Northwest in 2020 in the same role.

He got a bachelor’s degree in history from Duke in 1995, along with a teaching certification in secondary social studies. In 2020, Hughes received a master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina A&T.

Hughes said that Wesleyan Christian had previously purchased land for the development of a new campus off Sandy Ridge Road and Johnson Street in High Point. The school's baseball, cross country and softball facilities are already on that property.

Hughes will be overseeing over 35 boys and girls sports teams, counting both the high school and middle school programs at Wesleyan Christian. That will give him the new experience of building a program from the lower level.

“At Northwest, we currently have just a lot of different programs and different things going on, not just sports, but all over,” Hughes said. “A school like Wesleyan also has a lot of things going on, but with a smaller number of high school kids. The actual campus is pretty big, K-12, which they are all together, but the actual high school population is a lot less.

“So I’m looking forward to building more individual relationships, which can be a challenge at a bigger school, especially as an administrator, to really get to know the kids and try to help them out, and with the coaches as well.”

Hughes replaces Joe Woodward, who is leaving to work for former employer Longeviti Neuro Solutions. During his tenure, which started in in 2021, Woodward helped the independent NCISAA 4A school secure a spot in the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference, which takes effect this fall.