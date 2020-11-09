Kendall Nelson named wrestling coach at Ragsdale

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale has hired Kendall Nelson as head wrestling coach. He succeeds Lewis Walker, who stepped down in April.

Nelson is co-owner and head coach of K-Vegas Elite Wrestling Club in Kernersville and served as an assistant coach at Parkland from 2009-2014, at West Forsyth from 2014-2016, at Ragsdale from 2016-2017 and at Glenn. He played a key role on the staff of a Parkland program that broke several national records, including 15 consecutive NCISAA titles, most consecutive wins and most pins in a season.

Nelson was born and raised in Elizabeth, N.J., where he started wrestling. He moved to Winston-Salem as a senior and attended Parkland, where he wrestled for his mentor, Maurice Atwood. Nelson continued his wrestling career at UNC-Pembroke.

Nelson's "dedication to getting the most out of kids is unrivaled," Ragsdale athletics director Debbie Jones said in a news release. "With a philosophy built around growing kids on and off the mat to give their best at all endeavors, Coach Nelson has created similar success running his private wrestling club, K-Vegas Elite, reaching youth of all ages and is excited about bringing that same philosophy to Ragsdale High School.

“Coach Nelson showed throughout the interview process that he is absolutely prepared to take the next step and lead our wrestling program to the next level” Jones said. “Coach Nelson’s vision for the program that he shared during his interviews, combined with the fact that he is a favorite among many of our wrestlers, leaves me no doubt that he can build a successful program.”

