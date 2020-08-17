GIBSONVILLE — Eastern Guilford alumnus Kevin Jones has been named the Wildcats' baseball coach. He succeeds Jay White, who became Eastern's athletics director when Randall Hackett retired at the end of July.
Jones, a 2001 graduate and the school's male athlete of the year, continued his baseball playing career at Rockingham Community College and Lander University. After graduating from Lander with a B.S. in Physical and Health Education, Jones became an assistant baseball coach at Guilford Tech for two seasons.
Jones returned to Eastern Guilford in 2009, where he has worn many hats. He has served as a member of the school improvement team, strength and conditioning coach, football offensive coordinator and junior varsity basketball coach and he will continue as the Wildcats' wide receivers coach and special-teams coordinator in football. Jones becomes the fifth head baseball coach in the school’s history.
