The NCHSAA released its boys and girls lacrosse brackets Friday, with the first round set for May 2.

The second round is scheduled for May 5, with the third round set for May 9 and the fourth round on May 12.

Regionals will be held on May 16 and the state championships set for May 19-20.

For the NCISAA, Division I action starts with the first round on May 9 and Division II action begins with the quarterfinals on May 12.

Boys

4A West

First Round: No. 16 Grimsley vs. No. 17 West Forsyth

First Round: No. 9 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 24 Mount Tabor

First Round: No. 14 East Forsyth vs. No. 19 Mooresville

First Round: No. 10 Northern Guilford vs. No. 23 Davie County

First Round: No. 15 Providence vs. No. 18 Southwest Guilford

Second Round: No. 8 Reagan vs. No. 9 Northwest Guilford or No. 24 Mount Tabor

Second Round: No. 5 Page vs. No. 12 Ardrey Kell or No. 21 Asheville

Second Round: No. 3 Reynolds vs. No. 14 East Forsyth or No. 19 Mooresville

1A/2A/3A West

First Round: No. 8 Pine Lake Prep vs. No. 9 Cornerstone Charter

First Round: No. 3 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 14 West Stokes

First Round: No. 6 North Lincoln vs. No. 11 North Davidson

First Round: No. 7 St. Stephens vs. No. 10 Atkins

Girls

4A West

First Round: No. 16 East Forsyth vs. No. 17 Asheville

First Round: No. 9 Hough vs. No. 24 Northern Guilford

First Round: No. 12 Reagan vs. No. 21 Ardrey Kell

First Round: No. 13 Page vs. No. 20 Mooresville

First Round: No. 14 Grimsley vs. No. 19 Southeast Guilford

First Round: No. 15 Cuthbertson vs. No. 18 Davie County

Second Round: No. 8 West Forsyth vs. No. 9 Hough or No. 24 Northern Guilford

Second Round: No. 5 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 12 Reagan or No. 21 Ardrey Kell

Second Round: No. 2 Reynolds vs. No. 15 Cuthbertson or No. 18 Davie County

1A/2A/3A West

First round: No. 8 North Davidson vs. No. 9 Parkwood

Second Round: No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 8 North Davidson or No. 9 Parkwood

Second Round: No. 4 Atkins vs. No. 5 Lake Norman Charter