The NCHSAA released its boys and girls lacrosse brackets Friday, with the first round set for May 2.
The second round is scheduled for May 5, with the third round set for May 9 and the fourth round on May 12.
Regionals will be held on May 16 and the state championships set for May 19-20.
For the NCISAA, Division I action starts with the first round on May 9 and Division II action begins with the quarterfinals on May 12.
Boys
4A West
First Round: No. 16 Grimsley vs. No. 17 West Forsyth
First Round: No. 9 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 24 Mount Tabor
First Round: No. 14 East Forsyth vs. No. 19 Mooresville
People are also reading…
First Round: No. 10 Northern Guilford vs. No. 23 Davie County
First Round: No. 15 Providence vs. No. 18 Southwest Guilford
Second Round: No. 8 Reagan vs. No. 9 Northwest Guilford or No. 24 Mount Tabor
Second Round: No. 5 Page vs. No. 12 Ardrey Kell or No. 21 Asheville
Second Round: No. 3 Reynolds vs. No. 14 East Forsyth or No. 19 Mooresville
1A/2A/3A West
First Round: No. 8 Pine Lake Prep vs. No. 9 Cornerstone Charter
First Round: No. 3 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 14 West Stokes
First Round: No. 6 North Lincoln vs. No. 11 North Davidson
First Round: No. 7 St. Stephens vs. No. 10 Atkins
Girls
4A West
First Round: No. 16 East Forsyth vs. No. 17 Asheville
First Round: No. 9 Hough vs. No. 24 Northern Guilford
First Round: No. 12 Reagan vs. No. 21 Ardrey Kell
First Round: No. 13 Page vs. No. 20 Mooresville
First Round: No. 14 Grimsley vs. No. 19 Southeast Guilford
First Round: No. 15 Cuthbertson vs. No. 18 Davie County
Second Round: No. 8 West Forsyth vs. No. 9 Hough or No. 24 Northern Guilford
Second Round: No. 5 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 12 Reagan or No. 21 Ardrey Kell
Second Round: No. 2 Reynolds vs. No. 15 Cuthbertson or No. 18 Davie County
1A/2A/3A West
First round: No. 8 North Davidson vs. No. 9 Parkwood
Second Round: No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 8 North Davidson or No. 9 Parkwood
Second Round: No. 4 Atkins vs. No. 5 Lake Norman Charter
336-373-7034
@brochesports