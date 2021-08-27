Landon Kimrey resigns as Northern Guilford baseball coach

“I just turned 40 and time isn’t slowing down,” he added, “and let’s just say I’ll never get this time back.”

Kimrey had a lot of good times with Northern Guilford’s baseball teams. He guided the Nighthawks to their first conference championship in 2014 and started building toward the school’s first state title in 2017.

“That got us over the hump and built some momentum,” he said of the 2014 team. “We really got better from 2014 to 2017, but 2014 was the year that Logan King was a freshman – all of those key guys were freshmen – but Hunter Morgan was our senior leader and he really did lead us in the right direction. … We went a little bit further every year in terms of the playoffs until we were finally able to knock the door down in ’17.”

Kimrey will always remember winning that state title with players he still hears from regularly in a group text.

“But I’m just as proud of all 12 of those teams,” he added. “I think about what the 2020 team dealt with, the 2021 team dealt with in terms of COVID and the way that they handled adversity and persevered through that, they made my last season one of the best. … We had three big home playoff games with big crowds. After dealing with COVID stuff it was just beautiful.”