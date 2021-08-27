Landon Kimrey resigns as Northern Guilford baseball coach

GREENSBORO — Landon Kimrey calls his 12 years as baseball coach at Northern Guilford “a magical ride,” but he decided this week that it was time for that ride to end.
“To do this job the right way you’ve got to be locked in, and I always have been and I’ve given it my all,” Kimrey said Friday. “I’d be doing my players and my family a disservice if I kept this up right now. The timing is just right, and I’m at peace with it.”
Kimrey's Nighthawks teams went 191-100 overall and 116-45 in conference play. His 2017 team, which featured pitchers Cam Cotter, John Clark Ouzts and Josh Pike and shortstop J.T. Jarrett, went 31-5 and beat Boiling Springs Crest 2-1 in the best-of-three championship series to win the NCHSAA Class 3-A title.
"Nighthawk Nation and the baseball program will miss Landon’s leadership and passion for the game," Northern athletics director Brian Thomas wrote in an email. "We wish Landon and his family all the best as he decides what is next for him."
Kimrey isn’t sure what’s next, but said he will continue to teach physical education at Northern Middle School.
“When I took this job, my daughter (Anna Claire) was born,” Kimrey said. “And on Monday she walked into my class.”
Anna Claire is heavily involved in travel softball, and Kimrey wanted to spend more time with her and with wife Karen and stepdaughter Grace.
“I just turned 40 and time isn’t slowing down,” he added, “and let’s just say I’ll never get this time back.”
Kimrey had a lot of good times with Northern Guilford’s baseball teams. He guided the Nighthawks to their first conference championship in 2014 and started building toward the school’s first state title in 2017.
“That got us over the hump and built some momentum,” he said of the 2014 team. “We really got better from 2014 to 2017, but 2014 was the year that Logan King was a freshman – all of those key guys were freshmen – but Hunter Morgan was our senior leader and he really did lead us in the right direction. … We went a little bit further every year in terms of the playoffs until we were finally able to knock the door down in ’17.”
Kimrey will always remember winning that state title with players he still hears from regularly in a group text.
“But I’m just as proud of all 12 of those teams,” he added. “I think about what the 2020 team dealt with, the 2021 team dealt with in terms of COVID and the way that they handled adversity and persevered through that, they made my last season one of the best. … We had three big home playoff games with big crowds. After dealing with COVID stuff it was just beautiful.”
What will he miss most about coaching the Nighthawks?
“I’ll miss the everyday interaction with my players and just watching them grow,” Kimrey said, referencing his Facebook post. “… I just love watching our guys grow from the time they come to us as freshmen until they graduate and then beyond.”
