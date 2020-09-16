Level family knows myocarditis threat to athletes is real

“It’s a tough pill to swallow," he says, "because if I had never experienced what I did with myocarditis, I’d be thinking the same thing. My son or my daughter is healthy. It’s a one-in-a-million chance. You’re thinking it’s not going to happen to us. But I’m telling you this is real.”

Level mentioned the recent death of Jamain Stephens Jr., a California (Pa.) University football player whose father played at N.C. A&T and in the NFL. Initial reports said the younger Stephens died of COVID-19 complications, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

“That kid is gone,” Level said softly.

Belford says his clinic at Wake Forest Baptist Health has “seen a few cases, but it’s not this thing that we’re awash in, that my clinic is full of at this time.”

“There are these devastating myocarditis cases, and I’ve been involved in more than a few of them unfortunately, but it’s so rare,” Belford says. “That’s the piece that’s hard for us to pick out. There are certainly going to be those (cases) involved with COVID, but I just don’t know if it’s going to be any different than your normal, run-of-the-mill flu season or cold season.”