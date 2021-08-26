Morehead to play Williams instead of Rockingham County in football; Eastern Guilford-Williams canceled; Northwest Guilford-North Davidson postponed to Saturday

Three more area high school football games have been canceled, two new games have been scheduled and a game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Morehead and Rockingham County canceled their game scheduled for Friday night after positive tests occurred in the Rockingham County program. The teams do not have a common week off, so Morehead coach Maurice Torain took to social media Thursday morning looking for a game Friday night.

Torain found it later Thursday when Williams announced on social media that its game against Eastern Guilford on Friday night had been canceled and the Bulldogs would be playing the Panthers instead. Williams and Eastern Guilford did not have a common off week, so the Wildcats will be looking for an opponent for Sept. 10. A week ago, Western Guilford was unable to play Morehead because of COVID-19 issues, and the Panthers scheduled a game with Southern Alamance on short notice and lost 48-0.

Rockingham County’s issues won’t just affect Friday’s game. The Cougars will not be able to play Reidsville on Sept. 3 because their affected players will not have cleared quarantine and protocols in time. Rockingham County and Reidsville do have a common off week Sept. 10, so playing the game then or Saturday, Sept. 11, is a possibility.

