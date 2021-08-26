Morehead to play Williams instead of Rockingham County in football; Eastern Guilford-Williams canceled; Northwest Guilford-North Davidson postponed to Saturday

Three more area high school football games have been canceled, two new games have been scheduled and a game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Morehead and Rockingham County canceled their game scheduled for Friday night after positive tests occurred in the Rockingham County program. The teams do not have a common week off, so Morehead coach Maurice Torain took to social media Thursday morning looking for a game Friday night.
Torain found it later Thursday when Williams announced on social media that its game against Eastern Guilford on Friday night had been canceled and the Bulldogs would be playing the Panthers instead. Williams and Eastern Guilford did not have a common off week, so the Wildcats will be looking for an opponent for Sept. 10. A week ago, Western Guilford was unable to play Morehead because of COVID-19 issues, and the Panthers scheduled a game with Southern Alamance on short notice and lost 48-0.
Rockingham County’s issues won’t just affect Friday’s game. The Cougars will not be able to play Reidsville on Sept. 3 because their affected players will not have cleared quarantine and protocols in time. Rockingham County and Reidsville do have a common off week Sept. 10, so playing the game then or Saturday, Sept. 11, is a possibility.
Later Thursday, Walkertown's game with Lexington scheduled for Friday night was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in Lexington's program. Walkertown instead will play a home game against Ledford, which saw its scheduled opponent, West Davidson, sidelined by the coronavirus.
Northwest Guilford and North Davidson, who were scheduled to play Friday night in Lexington, will instead play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game was pushed back a day to give North Davidson players who were coming out of COVID-19 protocols an extra day of practice.
Earlier this week:
• Ragsdale and Glenn canceled their game scheduled for Friday night in Kernersville because of COVID-19 issues in the Ragsdale program. Glenn will instead play at Lee County on Friday, while Ragsdale is keeping Sept. 10 open on its schedule to potentially find another game.
• Reynolds and Southwest Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 9 in High Point because of COVID-19 issues in the Reynolds program.
• Western Guilford and Northeast Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 10 because of COVID-19 issues in Western Guilford’s program. The Hornets have yet to play a game, after their scheduled opener Aug. 20 at Morehead was canceled.
