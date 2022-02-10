 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. Scholastic Classic is Friday at Coliseum Special Events Center
N.C. Scholastic Classic is Friday at Coliseum Special Events Center

Coliseum Complex logo

What

N.C. Scholastic Classic high school basketball

When

Friday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Cost

Tickets are $30 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, and parking is $5.

Schedule

3 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian vs. Raleigh Word of God

4:45 p.m.: Piedmont Classical vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy

6:30 p.m.: Hudson Moravian Prep vs. Delaware Criss Cross Academy

8 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Vertical Academy

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

