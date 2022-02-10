N.C. Scholastic Classic is Friday at Coliseum Special Events Center

What
N.C. Scholastic Classic high school basketball
When
Friday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Cost
Tickets are $30 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, and parking is $5.
Schedule
3 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian vs. Raleigh Word of God
4:45 p.m.: Piedmont Classical vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy
6:30 p.m.: Hudson Moravian Prep vs. Delaware Criss Cross Academy
8 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Vertical Academy
Joe Sirera
