N.C. Scholastic Classic is Friday at Fieldhouse
N.C. Scholastic Classic is Friday at Fieldhouse

What

N.C. Scholastic Classic high school basketball

When

Friday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Cost

Tickets are $30 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, and parking is $5.

Schedule

3 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian vs. Raleigh Word of God

4:45 p.m.: Piedmont Classical vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy

6:30 p.m.: Hudson Moravian Prep vs. Indian Trail 1 of 1 Academy

8 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Vertical Academy

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

