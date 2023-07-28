Coaches for the 2024 NCCA East-West All-Star games and the Carolinas Basketball Classic All-Star game have been selected.

The NCCA East-West All-Star Games are held annually and are pit the top senior athletes from each side of the state for their sports. The Carolinas Basketball Classic is run by the NCCA and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and plans to have the top public school seniors for each state play against each other.

The East-West basketball and soccer all-stars will play in July 2024, the North Carolina/South Carolina basketball all-stars will play in March 2024, and the football all-star class of 2025 will play in December 2024.

Three Triad coaches were named and each of them come from Guilford County schools. Of those, Grimsley boys basketball coach Darren Corbett and Dudley football coach Steven Davis have been named West head coaches for their respective sports.

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates is slated to be one of Davis’ assistants.

Here is the full list of coaches selected, listed by sport and team. Head coaches are noted and the rest are set to be assistants.

East-West All-Star Games

Men’s Basketball

East: Henry Drake, Northern Nash (Head); Thurman Jordan Jr., Rolesville

West: Darren Corbett, Grimsley (Head); Billy Phillips, TC Roberson

Women’s Basketball

East: April Rose, Pamlico County (Head); Robert Duck II, South Central

West: Angela Mayfield, Mount Airy (Head); Scott Hartbarger, Franklin

Football

East: Beau Williams, Jacksonville (Head); Keith Boyd, Northside-Pinetown; BJ Frazier, East Carteret; Juan Jackson, Hunt; James Johnson, Pinecrest; JP Price, Whiteville

West: Steven Davis, Dudley (Head); Brian Andrews, South Point; Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford; Andy Capone, Weddington; Travise Pitman, Mitchell; Monty Southern, Surry Central

Men’s Soccer

East: Jason Curtis, Chapel Hill (Head)

West: Brian Brewer, West Henderson (Head)

Women’s Soccer

East: Jeff B. Smith, Clinton (Head)

West: Stan Elliott, Fred T. Foard (Head)

Carolinas Basketball Classic

North Carolina Men’s Basketball: Brian Carver, Enka (Head); Bobby Williams, Riverside Martin

North Carolina Women’s Basketball: Shane Slate, North Surry (Head); Nattlie McArthur, Jack Britt