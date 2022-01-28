 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA announces team wrestling pairings
HIGH SCHOOLS

Wrestling

Team wrestling pairings

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

At Northwest Guilford

First round

No. 16 Charlotte Myers Park (7-7) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (21-0)

No. 9 Charlotte Olympic (10-7) vs. No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (6-0)

Second round

First-round winners

At Matthews Weddington

First round

No. 12 Northern Guilford (21-4) vs. No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2)

No. 14 Davie County (22-8) at No. 3 Weddington (16-7)

Second round

First-round winners

At West Forsyth

First round

No. 14 Southeast Guilford (25-4) at No. 3 West Forsyth (20-0)

No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (26-5) vs. No. 6 Watauga (5-10)

Second round

First-round winners

CLASS 3-A WEST

At Eastern Guilford

First round

No. 12 East Henderson (19-3) vs. No. 5 Enka (15-11)

No. 13 North Gaston (15-14) at No. 4 Eastern Guilford (25-0)

Second round

First-round winners

At North Henderson

First round

No. 4 Oak Grove (14-3) at No. 3 North Henderson (21-4)

No. 11 West Rowan (19-3) vs. No. 6 Asheboro (25-4)

Second round

First-round winners

At Central Cabarrus

First round

No. 10 St. Stephens (30-4) vs. No. 7 Ashe County (21-6)

No. 15 Rockingham County (10-7) at No. 2 Central Cabarrus (8-1)

Second round

Frist-round winners

CLASS 2-A WEST

At Mount Pleasant

First round

No. 14 Reidsville (9-1) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (24-5)

No. 11 Newton-Conover (33-7) vs. No. 6 East Gaston (24-4)

Second round

First-round winners

At Trinity

First round

No. 10 West Stanly (11-15) vs. No. 7 Morehead (21-6)

No. 15 West Wilkes (14-7) at No. 2 Trinity (19-1)

Second round

First-round winners

CLASS 1-A EAST

At Rosewood

First round

No. 10 Monroe Union Academy (17-14) vs. No. 7 Bishop McGuinness (4-9)

No. 15 Pinetown Northside (9-11) at No. 2 Rosewood (31-1) 

Second round

First-round winners

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

